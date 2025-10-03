WATCH: Sale of Peterborough Community Centre approved to make way for pharmacy expansion

A community centre in Peterborough will be sold to make way for a new medical facility.

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet members agreed on October 2 to dispose of Walton Community Centre in Mountsteven Avenue at a fee understood to be around £225,000.

The property will be sold to the nearby Walton Chemist which plans to expand its services into the under-used building.

Paston and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq worked closely with both the council and the chemist to help deliver the new community health provision for the area.

(Right to left) Walton Chemist owner Tas with Paston and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq, the council's head of estates Felicity Paddick and the council’s service director for infrastructure and highways James Coolidge Photo: Alex Rafiq

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Cllr Rafiq told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “This is great news for the community, the residents have been very positive towards this.

“I can’t thank the cabinet and the council enough as well. It’s so good that we were able to find a bidder in the existing area and for it to be used for NHS, medical services and pharmaceutical services, it’s really going to enhance the value for the area.”

Cabinet members heard that the venue was previously a popular community asset, providing a space for meetings, classes and social gatherings.

However, usage had reduced in recent years, with services being delivered from alternative locations.

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for finance and corporate governance, said: “Whilst it’s sad to see the loss of Walton Community Centre, this sale will generate a capital receipt for the council, eliminate ongoing maintenance costs, and result in improved access to primary healthcare for Walton and neighbouring residents.”

A sale of the community centre to a different bidder fell through earlier this year, leading the council to place the building up for public auction with an asking price of £175,000 to £200,000.

Cllr Rafiq was among those who ultimately compelled the council to pull the lot from auction to allow further discussions over a sale with a view to continued community use.

The centre, which features 2,003 square feet of ground floor accommodation plus a garden and yard area at the front, was one of seven community buildings in Peterborough to be listed for sale by the council in 2024 following a review of the local authority’s assets.