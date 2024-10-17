WATCH: Primary school pupils back campaign to save Woodston library - as petition is handed to council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Primary School pupils join battle to save facility

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 primary school pupils have backed a campaign to save Woodston Library from closure – as a petition containing hundreds of signatures was handed in to Peterborough City Council.

Jennie Storey, local resident and Chair of the Friends of Woodston Library handed the petition – which has been signed by more than 650 people – in at the Town Hall on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate petition, signed by more than 110 pupils at from St Augustine’s School, also was handed in.

Children at St Augustine’s School sign the petition. Picture: Jo Bird, St Augustine’s School.

The library in Orchard Road is under threat as part of the council’s bid to save money.

Jo Bird, Reading Champion and teacher at St Augustine’s School, said: “The children were devastated to learn their much loved library was facing closure. They decided to start their own petition to support the campaign in a bid to have their voices heard by decision makers.

“The children are regular users of the library and it’s so encouraging to see them interacting with the local community, growing in confidence and developing their reading and social skills. The library’s closure would have a serious impact on all local children along with parents, grandparents, carers and local residents, and at a time when Peterborough continues to have one of the lowest literacy rates in the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Storey said: “The support in our community has been overwhelming. Our aim was to secure a petition of over 500 signatures to enable us to speak at a Council meeting, so to achieve over 860 in just over a month since our formal launch is incredible.

“We maintain the Council has not considered the impact closing the library would have on our community nor the potential it has for the future as we look to rejuvenate and develop it into a real community hub. We have constantly been told the Council’s asset review of Woodston library is based on footfall alone. However, the library is inaccessible for many, with reduced opening hours and there are times when the Open Plus self-service system does not work – just last week 60 children could not gain access due to a fault in the system."