WATCH: Peterborough turnout for Mayoral election revealed as count begins

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A result is expected in the early afternoon of Friday, May 2

The count has begun for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority mayoral election.

Voters from across the county have had their say on who they want to be the next mayor, and a result is expected in the early afternoon of Friday, May 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The voting turnout in Peterborough was just 26.09% of the electorate, including postal votes.

The count has begunThe count has begun
The count has begun

This is compared to a 57.1% turnout for the general election in 2024.

Five candidates are in the running for the CPCA mayoral election.

These are: Paul Bristow (Conservative), Ryan Coogan (Reform), Bob Ensch (Green Party), Lorna Dupré (Liberal Democrat) and Anna Smith (Labour).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All votes are being counted at the Ross Peers Sports Centre in Soham, where the result will be announced by returning officer John Hill, chief executive of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Candidates will be invited onto the stage to make a short speech following the declaration, starting with the winning candidate.

The combined authority mayor makes important decisions for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and is responsible for a £20 million annual budget, as well as having devolved powers to spend up to £800 million on local housing, infrastructure and jobs.

Previous mayor Dr Nik Johnson (Labour) announced he would not be standing for re-election earlier this year due to health issues.

Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshireNik JohnsonLabour
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice