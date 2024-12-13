WATCH: Peterborough MP thanks city people who backed his petition to save the Lido
Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has addressed the House of Commons to thank ‘thousands’ of residents for backing the fight to save the Lido.
Mr Pakes urged ministers to congratulate the many people who had ‘rallied’ to the cause of saving the 88-year-old Lido, which could be ‘mothballed’ under proposals in Peterborough City Council’s draft budget.
He also explained to the House that the city had already seen two pools close in the last two years.
Mr Pakes told MPs: “Peterborough Lido is one of the jewels in the crown of our city.
"Just two years ago we had a hydrotherapy pool and an indoor pool as well as the Lido.
"But due to reckless behaviour of the previous Conservative administration, the hydrotherapy pool was bulldozed and the indoor pool closed.
"The Lido is now at risk in future years.
He said: "Can I ask my Honourable Friend if she will ensure the Government recognises the vital role of swimming for leisure, sport and wellbeing and if she’ll join me in congratulating the thousands of residents, including myself, who are rallying behind keeping our Lido safe?”
Lucy Powell, leader of the House of Commons, replied: “I join in noting the importance of indoor and outdoor pools, and of swimming generally, to a healthy society and to our agenda for preventive public health.
"It is vital that we keep local lidos such as his alive.
"He will have a strong ally in the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.”
Afterwards Mr Pakes said: “I was pleased to champion Peterborough Lido in Parliament.
“And to put on record my thanks to everyone rallying around to save it.
“It is brilliant to see so many people and councillors getting behind it.
"Money might be tight for the council but there are still choices.”
The Lido is the subject of a proposal in the council’s draft budget for 2025/26 to ‘mothball’ the venue to save £400,000.
The intention is that officers would draw up plans to enhance the Lido in future years.
But council leaders have also said they cannot guarantee that the Lido would be reopened.
The council says it is battling to cut a £23 million budget gap.
