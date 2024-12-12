Leader of Peterborough City Council refuses to guarantee Lido will reopen if it is 'mothballed'

Temporary closure of Lido is one of many proposed cuts in draft budget

Peterborough City Council’s leader has refused to guarantee that the city’s iconic Lido swimming pool will reopen if it is ‘mothballed’ in a cash saving move.

The council is proposing mothballing the 88-year-old Lido to save £400,000 in next year’s budget at a time when the local authority is desperately trying to close a £23 million spending gap.

The plan for a temporary closure of the Lido is contained in the council’s draft budget which is due to go out for public consultation next week.

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Dennis Jones says he cannot give any guarantees that the Lido will reopen if it is mothballed as part of cost cutting decisionsplaceholder image
Council leader, Labour Councillor Dennis Jones said: “We cannot guarantee the Lido will reopen at this stage.

"But please remember these are proposals and no decisions have been made.

He said: "The Lido is one of a number of proposals in the consultation document that we wish we did not have to make, and I have not been surprised by the show of support for the venue.

"However, we have a £23 million budget gap next year and have had to look at every option possible to meet this shortfall and be able to put additional money into care and support for the most vulnerable where demand is going through the roof.

"I would ask people to remember these are just proposals at this stage and I would encourage them to give us their views when the consultation opens next Tuesday.”

The council’s draft budget document states: “The city’s Lido swimming pool costs more than £400,000 per year to run, despite its relatively limited season.

"This is after all of the entrance fees from visitors are taken into account.

"We believe the Lido has the potential to be an all-year-round facility, but to achieve this requires external funding.

"This proposal is to mothball the Lido whilst officers work to develop a new vision for the facility and seek to attract external investment.”

But the proposal has prompted anger among the council’s opposition political groups with all leaders stating they will not support mothballing the Lido.

Peterborough’s Labour MP Andrew Pakes and the Conservative candidate for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor of the Combined Authority, Paul Bristow have set up petitions for the public to sign to show their objections.

