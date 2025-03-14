WATCH: Peterborough City Council leader Dennis Jones explains the Werrington Fields decision following meeting

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 14th Mar 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST
Council leaders says ‘we have always sought a compromise’

Peterborough City Council leader cllr Dennis Jones has explained the decision made by the authority on the long running – and controversial – Werrington Fields debate following a council meeting last night.

An extraordinary full council meeting took place in Peterborough on March 13 to put an end to a long-running saga over a piece of land which has caused a divide between the people of Werrington and the Ken Stimpson Academy for six years.

An amendment was voted through by councillors which means the council will now seek to lease a smaller area of the playing fields to the school than the academy trust has indicated it would agree to.

Cllr Dennis Jonesplaceholder image
Cllr Dennis Jones

It would mean the school could fence off 63.5 per cent of the field for educational use as opposed to the suggested 77 per cent.

Speaking after the meeting, cllr Jones said: “We have always sought a compromise.”

