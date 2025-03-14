WATCH: Peterborough City Council leader Dennis Jones explains the Werrington Fields decision following meeting

Council leaders says ‘we have always sought a compromise’

Peterborough City Council leader cllr Dennis Jones has explained the decision made by the authority on the long running – and controversial – Werrington Fields debate following a council meeting last night.

An extraordinary full council meeting took place in Peterborough on March 13 to put an end to a long-running saga over a piece of land which has caused a divide between the people of Werrington and the Ken Stimpson Academy for six years.

Cllr Dennis Jones

It would mean the school could fence off 63.5 per cent of the field for educational use as opposed to the suggested 77 per cent.

Speaking after the meeting, cllr Jones said: “We have always sought a compromise.”