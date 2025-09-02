Peterborough residents have called for action on a busy Peterborough street – before someone is killed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People living around Hartwell Way in Ravensthorpe said the road is treated like a racetrack, with speeding drivers causing ‘chaos’ at all times of the day and night.

On Tuesday (September 2) Councillor Raja Ahmed, who represents the Ravensthorpe Ward, called a meeting with concerned residents – and called for traffic calming measures to be installed on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am calling for urgent speed calming measures to be introduced on Hartwell Way to help protect families, children, and everyone who lives and travels through the area."

Cllr Ahmed with concerned residents at Hartwell Way

He said: “Speeding has become the number one issue raised with me on the doorstep by residents across Westwood and Ravensthorpe. Since being elected, I have consistently lobbied council officers to ensure that the needs of our communities are heard and acted upon—and I will continue to do so.

“One of the most pressing concerns right now is speeding on Hartwell Way. This is a residential street with two schools nearby, and residents are rightly worried about the risk of a serious accident. We must not wait for a tragedy to occur before taking action.

“I am calling for urgent speed calming measures to be introduced on Hartwell Way to help protect families, children, and everyone who lives and travels through the area.

“I’ve worked hard to deliver similar improvements in the past—such as securing speed cushions on Mayors Walk, a Vehicle Activation Sign on Thorpe Park Road, and a traffic island on Buckland Close. These measures have made a real difference, but we need to go further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is about safety. It’s about preventing accidents before they happen. And it’s about making sure that our neighbourhoods remain safe, livable spaces for all.

“I will keep fighting on this issue and continue working closely with local residents and council officers until the necessary changes are made.”

"There are children crossing the roads to go to the schools, and the cars don’t slow down. They keep speeding"

David Wilson, who lives in Willonholt, which has a junction onto Hartwell Way, said: “The police put a speed camera up and cars slow down – when the camera goes, the cars speed up again.

"In the evenings, you can see cars going 60-70mph, they go the wrong side of the bollards, and nothing is being done about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are children crossing the roads to go to the schools, and the cars don’t slow down. They keep speeding. Someone will be killed.”

“At night it becomes a race track... I’m surprised there are not more crashes."

Terence Metcalfe (84), who has lived in the area for 50 years, said: “I have seen four fatalities because of speeding on this estate. There are 2,000 people here, you have two schools. 9am and 3pm, it is utter chaos, people speeding round the estate, trying to get in front of each other.

"I saw one car crash into a garage here. It is chaos.

"At night it becomes a race track. You have motorbikes and cars, and they don’t care. I’m surprised there are not more crashes.

"This is a lovely estate to be on, but the cars and vans are spoiling it.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the city council for comment.