WATCH: "Its like a racetrack - someone will be killed:" Calls for action on busy Peterborough street as residents and councillor raise speeding concerns
People living around Hartwell Way in Ravensthorpe said the road is treated like a racetrack, with speeding drivers causing ‘chaos’ at all times of the day and night.
On Tuesday (September 2) Councillor Raja Ahmed, who represents the Ravensthorpe Ward, called a meeting with concerned residents – and called for traffic calming measures to be installed on the road.
“I am calling for urgent speed calming measures to be introduced on Hartwell Way to help protect families, children, and everyone who lives and travels through the area."
He said: “Speeding has become the number one issue raised with me on the doorstep by residents across Westwood and Ravensthorpe. Since being elected, I have consistently lobbied council officers to ensure that the needs of our communities are heard and acted upon—and I will continue to do so.
“One of the most pressing concerns right now is speeding on Hartwell Way. This is a residential street with two schools nearby, and residents are rightly worried about the risk of a serious accident. We must not wait for a tragedy to occur before taking action.
“I’ve worked hard to deliver similar improvements in the past—such as securing speed cushions on Mayors Walk, a Vehicle Activation Sign on Thorpe Park Road, and a traffic island on Buckland Close. These measures have made a real difference, but we need to go further.
“This is about safety. It’s about preventing accidents before they happen. And it’s about making sure that our neighbourhoods remain safe, livable spaces for all.
“I will keep fighting on this issue and continue working closely with local residents and council officers until the necessary changes are made.”
"There are children crossing the roads to go to the schools, and the cars don’t slow down. They keep speeding"
David Wilson, who lives in Willonholt, which has a junction onto Hartwell Way, said: “The police put a speed camera up and cars slow down – when the camera goes, the cars speed up again.
"In the evenings, you can see cars going 60-70mph, they go the wrong side of the bollards, and nothing is being done about it.
"There are children crossing the roads to go to the schools, and the cars don’t slow down. They keep speeding. Someone will be killed.”
“At night it becomes a race track... I’m surprised there are not more crashes."
Terence Metcalfe (84), who has lived in the area for 50 years, said: “I have seen four fatalities because of speeding on this estate. There are 2,000 people here, you have two schools. 9am and 3pm, it is utter chaos, people speeding round the estate, trying to get in front of each other.
"I saw one car crash into a garage here. It is chaos.
"At night it becomes a race track. You have motorbikes and cars, and they don’t care. I’m surprised there are not more crashes.
"This is a lovely estate to be on, but the cars and vans are spoiling it.”
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the city council for comment.