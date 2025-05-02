WATCH: Elections 2025: Independent Kevin Tighe claims Barnack by-election win to claim seat on Peterborough City Council
Independent councillor Kevin Tighe has won the Barnack by-election, claiming a seat on Peterborough City Council.
Cllr Tighe secured 524 votes – well ahead of the runer-up, Yvonne Scarrott, who represented the Reform Party. She secured 289 votes.
In third place was Conservative Andrew Coles, with 277 votes, while Labour’s Catherine Reid finished fourth with106 votes. The Green Party’s David Pardoe completed the field with 58 votes.
The overall turnout was 45 per cent, with 1,257 votes cast – including three papers that were rejected ‘due to being unmarked or wholly void for uncertainty’.
The by-election was needed after Conservative Irene Walsh stepped down from her role.
The result means that the City Council make now stands at:
Labour: 18 (17 Labour and Co-operative Party, one Labour Party)
Peterborough First: 13
Conservative: 11
Liberal Democrat: Eight
Green Party: Five
Independent: Five
The council by-election result was announced overnight.
The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayoral election results are set to be announced on Friday (May 2) – with the result expected by the early afternoon at the latest.