Villagers have called for action to be taken on the streets near their homes – as speeding drivers make them feel unsafe walking to school, shops and the pub.

Residents from the village of Bainton, which is north of Peterborough, say the pavement, along the B1443 from Bainton to Barnack, is a danger to adults and children alike as it is narrow and in need of repair. They say the problem has been compounded over the years due to development in the area, leading to a substantial increase in traffic.

Resident Andrew Totten said: “Residents of Bainton have been trying for a number of years to convince the authorities to take action to reduce the dangers from speeding traffic in the village.

Irene Walsh, Cllr David Over, Shailesh Vara MP, Cliff Stanton, Rob Mcmeish and Andrew Totten.

“Proposals of a variety of traffic calming measures have been tabled with Peterborough City Council but not acted upon.

"Data collected by resident volunteers shows that 50% of all vehicles passing through the village exceed the 30mph speed limit, some at speeds up to 60mph. As a result pedestrians feel unsafe when walking along the narrow and restricted footpath between the villages to reach the primary school, the shop or the pub.”

Now residents have met with North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara to seek his support to persuade Cambridgeshire Police and Peterborough City Council to take urgent action to stop speeding motorists and have the neglected footpath repaired.

Following the meeting Mr Vara said:“It is unacceptable that nothing has been done for so many years to sort out this problem. Traffic flow is increasing, more vehicles are speeding and the condition of this narrow pavement continues to deteriorate. Yet the response from the authorities is to let the problem get worse.

"I have written to Chief Constable Nick Dean and Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of the Council, and asked them to look into the matter so that a positive solution can be reached.”

Inspector Mike Jackman, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Speeding in rural communities in the north of Peterborough has recently been adopted as a local priority.

“We recognise this is an issue for local residents and are taking proactive steps to prevent it.

“Officers are being given dedicated time to patrol the areas in question and are working with partners to tackle the issue.”

A Peterborough City Council Spokesperson, said: “Road safety is a priority for the Council and we have to concentrate our resources on where accidents are occurring and also on preventative measures to keep the network safe, such as the £750,000 we're currently investing in our vehicle restraint systems (crash barriers).

“The police are responsible for enforcing speed limits, however, Parish councils have the option of funding their own traffic calming measures and the council would be able to assist in advising on options and delivering the highway upgrades.

