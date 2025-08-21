Vehicle seized and tickets issued in first month of crackdown on car cruising at Peterborough hotspot

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has provided a progress update on a public spaces protection order (PSPO) which was implemented at a Peterborough car cruising hotspot last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSPO aims to tackle vehicle-related anti-social behaviour at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park, which became popular for unauthorised car meets and car cruising events.

The car park is located near numerous residential buildings, with the people living nearby previously impacted by persistent noise, smoke and odours as well as littering when the events take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An order is in place for three years at the car park that includes conditions which anyone caught breaching can face fines of up to £1,000 or Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs).

The seized car

Many people have breached the PSPO since it was implemented more than one month ago on July 19.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The PSPO, which came into effect on July 19 has been enforced robustly from the outset.

“So far 13 tickets have been issued for breaches, alongside two section 59 warnings and one vehicle has been seized.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force confirmed that it would be carrying out a more comprehensive review of the PSPO in the coming month.

On Friday, August 18, neighbourhood police officers seized an orange Seat following a breach of the order.

The driver was reportedly seen performing burnouts with two other vehicles in the car park at around 5.45pm on the evening of August 14.

Cllr Alison Jones, cabinet member for housing and communities at Peterborough City Council said: “The first month has been a success for the PSPO, which was introduced following overwhelming support from respondents to the consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since it has gone live we have only received positive comments from them, and no complaints.

“We will continue to work with partners to tackle crime and improve the quality of life for those living nearby whose lives have been affected by the anti-social behaviour in the car park, and hopefully this on-going work will be noticed by the perpetrators.”

On the impact of car cruising, Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website states: “Some people regard this kind of vehicle use as harmless fun. However, regular antisocial vehicle use can have a wider impact on a neighbourhood or community than simply nuisance noise.

“The effect of dangerous or reckless use of a vehicle can lead to criminal damage of roads, other vehicles and surrounding property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drivers and riders also risk injuring themselves, other road users, cyclists and pedestrians as they do not have full control of their vehicle and their full attention on their surroundings.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrat group in Peterborough, Cllr Christian Hogg, recently claimed that the PSPO would only provide a temporary solution and called for a city-wide injunction to be put in place to tackle to problem all over Peterborough.

In Peterborough, there are currently two other area PSPOs – one in the city centre and one covering the Millfield, New England, Eastfield and Embankment areas.

There are also six PSPOs which are for the gating of alleyways that have previously experienced significant anti-social behaviour which has had a detrimental impact on communities.