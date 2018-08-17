Travellers move onto land near Peterborough retirement homes

Travellers have moved onto land next to retirement homes in Peterborough.

Caravans have parked near The Maples in Goldhay Way, Orton Goldhay.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We have started the process to move the group on. A Section 77 notice has been issued, however, they have failed to comply so we have requested a court date.”

The spokesman added that bollards have been removed from the site and that the police have been called.

Asked about the encampment and the bollards, a police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an unauthorised traveller encampment in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

“With incidents of this nature we liaise with the local authority who will organise bailiffs to visit the site.”