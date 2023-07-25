Timetable revealed for minibus service that will replace 36 bus between Eye and Thorney

The timetable for a new minibus service planned to replace the number 36 service linking Eye and Thorney has been revealed.

The service has been axed by Stagecoach, who have said the route was unsustainable due to a lack of demand, with the route being cut at the end of July.

However, the news caused anger among residents, who called for it to be saved.

Stagecoach have withdrawn the 36 service

As a result, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority announced it was going out to tender for a mini-bus earlier this month.

Now the timetables for the new service have been revealed.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said he had met with the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Nik Johnson about the service, who had revealed the route details to him.

He said the route would run through Thorney via Sandpit Road, Wisbech Road, The Causeway, A47 The Causeway, A47 Thorney Road, and then into Eye via Thorney Road, High Street – with the route reversed in the opposite direction.

The service would run Monday to Friday, starting on July 31, and ending on March 31.

Mr Bristow said the timetable would be as follows:

Eye to Thorney: 07.29; 09.29; 10.59; 13.59; 15.29; 16.59.

Thorney to Eye: 07.45; 09.45; 11.15; 14.15; 15.45; 17.15.

A spokesperson for the Combined Authority said the final details were now being sorted before the minibus can run.