Time for politicians to deliver

The weeks and months ahead look set to be as interesting as ever for Peterborough. I’ve started 2019 as I mean to go on, visiting communities across the city and hearing more about the issues that matter the most to you, writes Paul Bristow, the Conservative Party candidate for Peterborough.

I recently launched my safer streets survey, to learn more about how we can make sure our streets are cleaner and safer for everyone. I was delighted with the enthusiastic response from so many people wanting to change our area for the better. I’ve since met with the Leader of the Council, John Holdich, to share the feedback and make sure that we get things done.

When I’m out and about, one topic comes up regularly. Whether you voted Leave or Remain, the vast majority of people I’ve spoken to want our politicians to get on with Brexit, so we can get the best deal for our city and our country.

But some politicians want to frustrate the Brexit process and take us back to square one, with all the delay and economic uncertainty that will cause. There are even some calling for a second referendum, to overturn the Brexit vote and wilfully ignore the democratic decision we made in 2016.

That’s why I’ve been clear. We must honour the result of the referendum and leave the EU, so we can take control of our borders, laws and money.

I’m as optimistic about the future today as I was when I campaigned and voted for Leave in 2016. Brexit can work for Peterborough’s families, attracting investment and strengthening our local economy.

We have some tremendous advantages, like our transport links and skilled workforce. We’re already seeing new investment, at North Westgate and Fletton Quays, attracting businesses and creating more jobs.

There is an opportunity for progress in Peterborough this year. By working together with the council and the community, we’re already seeing improvements. Tackling congestion with upgrades to our roads, stronger fines to deal with fly-tipping and giving our schools the facilities they need. There is much to be proud of, and more to be done.

But as we enter the final, crucial stages of the Brexit negotiations we cannot allow our politicians to ignore Peterborough’s Brexit vote. We must work together, to secure the best possible deal and deliver the jobs, housing and investment in roads that Peterborough needs.

We voted for Brexit, and our politicians must deliver on it.