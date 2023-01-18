Stibbington Centre closure confirmed as council say popular site is 'not financially viable'

A much loved education centre near Peterborough has had it’s closure confirmed after councillors were told it was no longer financially viable.

Thousands of children have visited the Stibbington Centre every year for residential trips, as well as outings to learn about life during the Victorian age and the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at a meeting of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee on Tuesday (January 18), councillors confirmed the site would close. The money from the sale will be used to improve facilities at the council’s two other outdoor education sites, at Grafham Water and Burwell House.

The Stibbington Education Centre.

‘The return we have for Stibbington is they will make a substantial loss’

Jonathan Lewis, director of education at the council, told the meeting: “I have a difficult job and this is another difficult decision

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Stibbington we have seen a decline in demand, and a financial pressure that has impacted upon the council.

"It is important to put the outdoor centres in context. They are non-statutory services. We hugely value what they do, the opportunities they give our young people to work in groups, to work outdoors, work through environmental issues, work through other opportunities. But they are non-statutory."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added; “They have to break even, and the return we have for Stibbington is they will make a substantial loss this year.

“We do not believe Stibbington is financially viable long term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lewis said it was not known how much the council would make by selling the site.

Campaigners had called for the centre to be saved, with more than 2,500 people signing an online petition in less than a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Perhaps it isn’t as an attractive location for schools to send children’

But Cllr Anna Bradnam told the meeting: "Looking at the photographs I can see online and through Google imagery, I can see that perhaps it isn't as an attractive location for schools to send children (compared to Grafham and Burwell). I think if all the effort has gone into providing an education offer that is possible in that building, and it still isn't attracting attention, then I would go with the recommendation. I think officers have done their very best to make it a viable venue, but it doesn't look like it is attracting attention."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were told that more than half the visits to the centre came from outside schools outside Cambridgeshire – although that figure includes Peterborough schools, who are classed as being outside Cambridgeshire.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, Chair of the Children and Young People’s Committee said: “This has been a difficult decision to make, but several factors make closure the best option. Stibbington’s buildings are old, expensive to maintain and not in tune with the Council’s green agenda. Money realised from the sale will be invested directly into the Council’s other outdoor centres at Grafham Water and Burwell, where we are confident young people will be able to benefit from the continued provision of exciting and varied outdoor experiences.”