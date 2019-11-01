Stamford MP Nick Boles announces he will not seek re-election

The MP for Grantham and Stamford has announced he will not seek re-election.

Former skills minister Nick Boles quit the Conservatives in April after becoming fed up with its Brexit policy.

Since then he has been sitting in the Commons as an independent.

When a General Election was called he said he had not decided whether to stand as a candidate, but yesterday he confirmed that his name would not be on the ballot.

