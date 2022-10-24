Peterborough MPs Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara have both backed Rishi Sunak after he was selected as the new Prime Minister – after both had previously supported Boris Johnson to return to 10 Downing Street.

Speaking after it was confirmed Mr Sunak would be the new Prime Minister, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow – who made a number of media appearances backing Boris Johnson over the weekend – said: “I supported Boris Johnson to be our next PM. His star qualities and charisma is obvious to the public - beyond the world of twitter.

“The UK faces significant economic challenges and Rishi Sunak is the right person to tackle these. He has my full support.”

Mr Bristow had supported Liz Truss in the summer’s Conservative Party leadership contest.

Mr Vara, who is the North West Cambridgeshire MP and had also supported Mr Johnson over the weekend, said; “Rishi led us as Chancellor through the pandemic and I believe he is now the right person to lead us in these difficult times.”

However, the news has not been welcomed by Andrew Pakes Labour & Co-operative Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough, who said: “The Tories may try to forget Liz Truss in a hurry but many families in Peterborough will not be able to move on from higher living costs and mortgage rates forced on them by the government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad