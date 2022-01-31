Residents can have their say on future of Deepings Leisure Centre

Deepings Leisure Centre

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has been actively considering options for providing leisure centre facilities following the temporary closure of the leisure centre in July 2021 due to the condition of the building.

The proposal is based on detailed work the Council has undertaken with Sport England which has assessed the evidence-based local demand for leisure facilities and the impact of population changes on them.

As a result, the Council has approved a £10.7 million investment proposal for the centre’s full remodelling and refurbishment. It would see the current building structure retained and completely transform the interior, significantly improving facilities.

Proposed new facilities include a 25-metre, six-lane swimming pool, offering a partial moveable floor making it suitable for swimming of all abilities, competitive swimming events and water-based fitness activities.

Also proposed is a gallery with 150 spectator seats, two multi-use fitness studios, a four-court sports hall, as well as expanded gym capacity and a modern changing village.

A spokesperson at South Kesteven District Council said: “South Kesteven District Council is committed to providing leisure facilities which our customers can be proud of, enabling them to lead healthy lives by participating in a wide range of activities.

“We appreciate the disruption that the local community has experienced since the closure of the Deepings Leisure Centre, and the uncertainty there has been about the future of leisure provision in The Deepings.

“We are keen to hear everyone’s views, and we would encourage the community to share their thoughts by visiting the dedicated website and completing the survey.”