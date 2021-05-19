Reduced funding for Citizens Advice Peterborough as it helps Covid victims recover

Peterborough City Council will provide a grant of £150,000 backdated from April 1 to March 31 next year.

However, this is £55,000 less than in previous years.

A council report outlining the decision to release the money states: “Funding of Citizens Advice will help to deliver vital support to people who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“This will ensure vulnerable households are able to afford to heat their homes, can access food and address wider financial problems such as debt or budgeting issues.”

Citizens Advice, based in St Mark’s Street, has reportedly seen a “sharp rise in Covid-19 related issues leading to benefits issues, growing debt, rent arrears, court action and potential eviction and homelessness which in turn impacts on family life, relationships, wellbeing and mental health”.

The report adds: “People who remain employed may still be facing reduced income and financial pressures. Many of those in work do in fact work in poverty and are not able to earn enough to feed and clothe their family and pay utilities and council tax, let alone pay their rent.

“Without support, these people will end up in crisis and at risk of homelessness and the need for statutory support.”

The council has provided grants to businesses, payments to people who cannot work due to self-isolation and a broad range of support to people who have needed to shield.

But it added: “Demand for support to help people manage the financial impact of Covid is likely to remain high, particularly for vulnerable individuals and families.