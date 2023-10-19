News you can trust since 1948
RAAC inspections to begin at Peterborough Regional pool

It is thought RAAC is ‘fairly widespread’ in the building, which was built in 1976
By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST
A survey to see if the Peterborough Regional Pool building can be saved will begin today.

The pool has been closed after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was found in the building.

It is not known how how much RAAC was used to build the pool in 1976, but it is feared the extent of the material used could mean it may not be able to re-open.

It is thought RAAC is 'widespread' inside the building
The survey is set to last about a month.

Deputy leader of Peterborough City Council, Cllr Steve Allen, said: “We have spent the past few weeks scoping out the structural survey for the Regional Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre and appointing a contractor to complete it. That survey begins on October 19th, and we expect it to take around 4 weeks. Once complete, it will tell us the extent of the RAAC and the works which would be needed to ensure the building is safe for public use - and in turn the cost of these works.

“Until that survey is complete, we do not know when the pool will be able to reopen, or indeed if it will reopen. We know the RAAC is fairly widespread.

“We remain open minded about the future of the pool and if there is a way we can reopen it then we will. However, we also need to bear in mind that it is a building nearing the end of its life and the level of works needed and the cost may not be achievable.”

