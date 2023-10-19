Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A survey to see if the Peterborough Regional Pool building can be saved will begin today.

The pool has been closed after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was found in the building.

It is not known how how much RAAC was used to build the pool in 1976, but it is feared the extent of the material used could mean it may not be able to re-open.

It is thought RAAC is 'widespread' inside the building

The survey is set to last about a month.

Deputy leader of Peterborough City Council, Cllr Steve Allen, said: “We have spent the past few weeks scoping out the structural survey for the Regional Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre and appointing a contractor to complete it. That survey begins on October 19th, and we expect it to take around 4 weeks. Once complete, it will tell us the extent of the RAAC and the works which would be needed to ensure the building is safe for public use - and in turn the cost of these works.

“Until that survey is complete, we do not know when the pool will be able to reopen, or indeed if it will reopen. We know the RAAC is fairly widespread.