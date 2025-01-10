£8.3 million Cygnet Bridge is a ‘long time coming’, say Peterborough residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funding for bridge is ‘ringfenced’ and can only be used to build the bridge

Peterborough residents have raised concerns over plans for a multi-million pound footbridge in the city.

Planning permission for Cygnet Bridge, which will link the Fletton Quays development to the Embankment, was approved by Peterborough City Council on December 23.

The project had an initial cost of £6.3 million, but will now cost £2 million more than originally planned due to complex design modifications and ‘significantly higher’ costs for required sewer diversions than initially projected.

Residents have raised concerns over the cost of the bridge

The city council hopes the bridge will assist in creating a ‘walkable, liveable city’ and reduce pressure on city centre traffic routes.

Peterborough resident Steve Watts, who lives on a boat on the River Nene at Fletton Quays, said the bridge would be useful but he has concerns about the cost.

The 68-year-old said: “The bridge is needed for me. It’s been a long time coming but I think people will benefit from it, including people further down the river who have to walk all the way up to get food.

“I used to be moored further down but I’ve got a bad back and it was killing me.”

Speaking about the now £8.3 million total cost of the project, he said: “I can’t believe how much it’s going to cost. I just can’t.”

Construction of Cygnet Bridge was initially due to be completed by summer 2025, but this has now been pushed back to spring/summer 2026.

Steve said he is keeping his “fingers crossed” that it will open when planned.

Many residents have been more critical of the bridge plans, including Daniel Martin, who said: “Surely you can put this money to better use.

“How about fixing the roads, helping the rough sleepers on the streets and looking after the elderly? Invest in a new swimming pool, even.”

Another resident, Teresa Shaw, said: “What a ridiculous idea, we’ve already had the regional pool closed and now they want to do away with the Lido.

“What’s the point in spending all that money on a bridge while the council are in debt? They need to stop wasting money on things that aren’t necessary.”

Jim Brogan lives in Corby but often travels into Peterborough. The 68-year-old said: “There’s a similar thing happening in Corby but with a bike lane and is costing millions – no one will use it.

“Surely the existing bridge should be sufficient. I wouldn’t want to be paying for the new one.

“I think the money could go towards getting the homeless off the street and things like that, or something more beneficial.”

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, said: “It is really important that residents understand that the funding of the bridge will not be from the council’s corporate budget.

“It is being paid for using money from the Towns Fund Government programme, the CPCA and developer contributions known as SIL and S106.

“We can only use the money from the Towns Fund for the bridge, as it is ringfenced for this, and not on anything else.

“The bridge is a vitally important piece of infrastructure to better connect the Embankment to Fletton Quays, an area of the city that’s seen a lot of investment.

“It will directly link people to the Goods Shed, a former derelict railway building that is to be developed into a food and drinks hall.

“We understand that people may not realise the full benefit of a bridge now, but they will once this area of the city develops further.

“We’re committed to making our city a better place to live, work and thrive – part of that is making it a well-connected and attractive place to visit. Investing in infrastructure that’s fit for purpose is important.”