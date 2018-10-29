Protest planned as UKIP leader visits Peterborough for Brexit roadshow

Protesters will meet outside the Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough this evening to rally against the visit of the UKIP leader for a Brexit public meeting.

Gerard Batten is attending the ‘SOS Brexit’ event organised by UKIP MEP for the East of England Patrick O’Flynn which aims to “save” Brexit from Theresa May.

Gerard Batten arriving at a UKIP conference

The event opposite the station, which begins at 7pm, is the third of six to be held by Mr O’Flynn.

The MEP, whose office is in Peterborough, said previously: “Theresa May is selling out Brexit. She has conned the country and conned her own party as well.

“Thankfully, my experience of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire people is that they are not so easily misled. We want to bring an assurance to them and show how they can fight to preserve the Brexit that they originally wanted.”

However, a protest from 6pm has been organised by Stand Up To Racism Peterborough which accuses Mr Batten of “aligning himself with the racist and fascist right”.

MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya has also tweeted her support for the protest. She said: “It seems UKIP’s leader is desperately trying to revive his party by pandering to those who seek to divide our country post-Brexit, not unite it. There is a rally in solidarity with those who bear the brunt of their divisive rhetoric in Peterborough on Monday evening!”

The event page says the protest is supported by the Peterborough Trades Union Council.

