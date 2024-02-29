Prospective Peterborough council election candidates invited to briefing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prospective candidates and their agents looking to stand in this year's local and parish elections are invited to attend a briefing session ahead of the vote.

The briefing session will take place at Peterborough Town Hall on Tuesday 12 March at 6pm.

The elections are scheduled for Thursday, May 2.

Local elections will take place in May

Peterborough City Council's Chief Executive Matthew Gladstone, who is also the council's Returning Officer, will be holding a briefing session for all prospective candidates and their agents to discuss election processes.

An overview will also be given on the nomination process, election timetable, postal voting procedures, the counting process and electoral integrity issues.

The legislative changes that require electors to provide photographic identification at the polling station before they can be issued with a ballot paper will also be discussed.

For more information about the briefing session please call Mark Emson, electoral manager, on (01733) 452282, or email [email protected].

A total of 22 seats on Peterborough City Council will be contested in the following wards: Barnack; Bretton; Central; Dogsthorpe; East; Eye, Thorney & Newborough; Fletton & Stanground; Fletton & Woodston; Glinton & Castor; Gunthorpe; Hampton Vale; Hargate & Hempsted; North; Orton Longueville; Orton Waterville; Park; Paston & Walton; Ravensthorpe; Stanground South; Werrington; West; and Wittering.