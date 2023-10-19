Private landlords in Peterborough needed to support homeless people in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Private landlords with family-sized properties are being sought to rent their homes to Peterborough City Council to provide accommodation for homeless people in the city.

In recent years the council has regularly used bed and breakfast accommodation to house people at rising costs and is working to reduce this going forwards.

Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader of Peterborough City Council said: “We want to encourage as many private landlords to get in contact as possible, this will allow us to help more people that are in a tricky situation and need accommodation.

The city council is looking for private landlords to come forward to help find homes for homeless people

“We are looking for housing that covers the full breadth of the city, from two-bedroom homes to much larger properties. We would emphasise that Peterborough City Council will take care of all matters and simply hand you the keys back at the end of your contract, taking much of the stress out of being a landlord.”

Benefits to landlords:

By renting properties to the council private landlords stand to gain several benefits including:

Properties will be taken on lease for five years, with a rolling break clause should you need to exit the agreement early

Rents paid monthly in advance. Rents payable are equal to the current Local Housing Allowance rates +10%

Rents reviewed annually in line with changes to the local housing allowance

The Council will manage properties at no additional cost to the landlord

The Council will take responsibility for all repairs and statutory compliance whilst leased to the authority.

At the end of the contract the property will be returned in a fit and rentable state – so landlords can continue to keep the property on the market.

Property requirements

The council has several requirements for would-be landlords:

All properties must have vacant possession – the council will not enter agreements with owners where properties are tenanted, and the householder will be made homeless in order to join the scheme.

All properties must be of a good standard of repair and have a valid gas safety and electrical testing certificate.

All properties will require a valid Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) and be rated 'E' or above.

Owners/Landlords will be required to have buildings insurance to cover structural faults/repairs, flood, fire and other disasters.