Rishi Sunak visited Perkins Engines before knocking on doors in East Ward.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Peterborough this afternoon (April 5) to try and boost the local Conservatives ahead of the local elections on May 4.

Sunak was seen knocking on doors along Briar Way in East Ward along with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, Council Leader Wayne Fitzgerald and many other Conservative councillors.

East Ward is to be contested by Labour incumbent Cllr Shabina Qayyum and Conservative candidate Ekta Patel, as well as Luke Chapman (Green) and Jo Johnson (Independent).

Earlier in the day, he paid a visit to Perkins Engines, where he was invited by Mr Bristow as he outlined his plan to “turn our city into a high skilled, high wage economy.”

Mr Bristow said: “Perkins Engines has 90 years of history in Peterborough and is one of the world’s leading engine manufacturers.“We met some of the apprentices and workers there, just a handful of the almost 4,000 strong workforce.“Perkins are working in collaboration with our new university to create high skilled jobs and offer the training our young people need to take on the jobs of the future; right here in Peterborough.

"This is just one of many fantastic companies here in Peterborough that I have worked with - together with our University - to develop my plan for Peterborough.

"This government backs Peterborough’s potential. New capital investment will back up all the hard work of Peterborough’s people and that is exactly what we are getting.

"The response was (to the canvassing) outstanding, it is obviously surprising answering the door to the Prime Minister but it is clear that there is a vote of confidence for Rishi Sunak in Peterborough.“I hope people are as excited for our future as I am. The Government is backing us and we have a plan. The young people of Peterborough have a bright future.“Peterborough is on the up. The Prime Minster agrees. Each and every day I become more proud of Peterborough.

Conservative Councillor Andy Coles added: We were delighted to welcome the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to the city.

"He went to East Ward to meet some residents on the doorstep alongside some of the candidates who are working hard on the local elections this year.

"He is very aware of Peterborough and all the great work the council is doing to improve people’s lives and he also spoke of Paul Bristow the MP for Peterborough. He reminded all present what a great champion he is for the city.”

