Political View: We must improve and modernise our democracy

Nick Sandford

The previous Labour Government led by Tony Blair was big on political reform, introducing devolved government for Scotland and Wales and new freedom of information and human rights laws across the UK, writes Nick Sandford, Communications Officer, Peterborough Liberal Democrats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's important that we improve and modernise our democracy but the current Labour government has not shown much interest in this until very recently.

In July, the Government published proposals to give the vote to 16 and 17 year olds in England: Liberal Democrats have long supported this change: indeed we were one of the first political parties to argue for it. Young people are regarded as mature in so many ways at 16 that it seems right they should be able to participate in our democracy. Votes for 16 years olds was introduced over ten years ago in Scotland and it's generally regarded to have been a success. Government also proposes to allow people to use bank cards as identification when voting at polling stations: surveys show that in the 2024 General Election, four per cent of those who did not vote quoted voter id requirements as the main reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Liberal Democrats argue that if the Government really wants to give us a more modern and more representative democracy they need to go much, much further.

Traditional class based loyalties in Britain have been breaking down for years and support for the Labour and Conservative parties at the 2024 General Election fell to its lowest level for over 100 years. The rapid rise of Reform has been well documented but support for the Lib Dems and for the Greens is rising too and we are now seeing the formation of a new party to the left of Labour led by Jeremy Corbyn. Our First Past the Post voting system simply can't cope with such fragmentation. At the 2024 General Election, Labour got a massive majority on only 34% of the vote and next time the result could be even more unfair and disproportionate. The Government has announced it's changing to a fairer voting system for Mayoral and Crime Commissioner elections but a change is even more urgently needed for the House of Commons and in local government too. And what about the House of Lords? In a so called "modern democracy", is it not a scandal that half of the members of our Parliament are unelected and only there because of patronage by some prime minister years ago?

And there are other ways in which the Labour Government is possibly heading in the wrong direction. They propose creation of much larger multi-purpose unitary councils across the country. Peterborough is already is unitary council and having most local government services under one council is probably a good thing. But making councils too large and more remote from the people they represent is usually a bad idea. For example both Northumberland and Cornwall have just one unitary council, each covering a vast area. In contrast, Liberal Democrats have always believed in decisions being made as locally and close to the people as possible.

Current suggestions are that Peterborough may have to merge with some other Cambridgeshire councils. I attended the Peterborough Full Council meeting in July and was impressed to hear many councillors across several parties arguing for a "Greater Peterborough" option, which would involve us having a bigger council but one based in Peterborough with some parts of Huntingdonshire added on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think such a model would help keep decisions local and reflect Peterborough's identity and its status as by far the biggest and fastest growing city in Cambridgeshire. Ultimately Government will make the final decision but it's important that people in Peterborough and other affected areas are fully consulted and involved in the decision making process.