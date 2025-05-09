Political View: Time to regroup, refocus and rebuild

​Without City Council elections in Peterborough this year, Election Fever in May has been somewhat limited, with just the Barnack Byelection and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayoral Election, writes Conservative Group deputy leader Steve Allen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nevertheless, the outcome of the Mayoral contest was remarkable with our former MP Paul Bristow being resoundingly successful and securing victory against a very strong national head wind.

The deserved success was no fluke, but the result of months of effective campaigning, backed by a well thought out plan, an exacting manifesto and tireless work by conservative activists across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Peterborough this was particularly borne out by every ward in the city voting in favour of Paul.

Paul Bristow celebrates with his wife and Conservative party colleagues after his CPCA mayoral election win Photo: Joe Griffin/LDRS

Was it a personal vote for an excellent and well-regarded candidate, yes it was; but importantly also for someone who is an unashamed and very much declared Conservative!

In Paul Bristow we have a Regional Mayor who will speak out for Peterborough; with the largest population and with its place as a regional Centre and University City, the important status of Peterborough is a message that must be delivered at the highest level.

We of course feel sorry for our County Council colleagues across the east who were less successful. Electoral cycles can be cruel, and to be standing for election or re-election in a year when the tide is against your party is particularly challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a party the Conservatives will now regroup, refocus and rebuild; with Paul Bristow’s success we have taken an important first step in that direction.

Locally as well as nationally, we will all of course be supporting the 80 th Anniversary of VE Day celebrations and beacon lighting events across the city today. Along with my fellow Councillors I will be attending events at the three villages in the Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward and join the Beacon Lighting ceremony outside the outside the Town Hall at 9.30pm, when city will also be lit up in Red White and Blue for the occasion.

On the ward Councillor topic – working together with Councillor colleagues Mark Ormston and Ryan Ray we have allocated funds from our Community Leadership fund to ensure the threat of losing the school crossing lady who patrols outside Eye Junior School is at least temporarily averted. Our funding will keep the ‘lollipop lady’ until the end of the current school year. If the promised Zebra crossing is not in place for the new term following the summer break we will continue the fight, working to achieve alternative funding, or a change of mind by the administration.

Eyebury Road is a notorious Rat Run between the A47 and Peterborough’s Eastern Industry with the relentless concerns that brings to children and parents at school arrival and departure times. Whilst we are all aware the Council’s budgets are tight, it’s essential that safety concerns are not overlooked in the mission to balance the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative Group held its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday where Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald was re-elected as Leader, with Myself as deputy group leader. Cllr John Howard was elected as Policy Chair and Press Officer, Councillor Lynne Ayres Group Secretary, Councillor Rylan Ray as Chief Whip, and Councillor Arfan Khan as Treasurer.

The Mayor’s Finale Ball to conclude the term of Cllr Marco Cereste is to be held on May 17, at The Holiday Inn, and the Mayor-making ceremony for the new Mayor-elect Cllr Judy Fox , as well as the annual council meeting, is scheduled for May 19, at 6:00 PM and 7:15 PM respectively, at Sand Martin House. So let a new Civic Year commence...