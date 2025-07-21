Political View: Summer holidays are here hopefully this sunny hot weather will stay

Summer holidays are now here and for those with children and a six-week holiday to fill with activities it can be a trialling time.

Over and above the holiday clubs run by local schools and other providers there a number of places to go here in Peterborough, we have the continuing exhibition of Dr Who at the City’s museum along with other activities which can all be booked at https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events.

Despite the tragic loss of the roundhouse at Flag Fen ( https://flagfen.org.uk) recently, it is still open for visitors with a choice of events over the summer.

Cllr Christian Hogg

We have of course got the Lido open across the summer, and with the weather we have been having recently it looks to be a bumper year. Along with the Bretton Waterpark which opens just in time for the school holidays.

I must give a huge shoutout for the Vivacity and Heritage teams for their dedication in keeping these well-loved community assets going.

I would be remiss in not mentioning the Nene Park Trust and the Cathedral who also have lots to see and do over the summer.

With announcements on future projects, such as a Youth Zone and replacement Regional Pool it seems there is also some good news for the future for things to do in Peterborough. That said the Youth Zone was first announced in 2022 and the replacement pool has been doing the rounds for some time longer than that. What we need to see is concrete plans backed by allocated funding. These things seem to take an inordinate amount of time to get over the line and it really shouldn’t be so difficult.

We have just seen the signing of a Public Space Protection Order to protect the Pleasure Fair Meadows Car Park from antisocial behaviour from the car cruising community, which I hasten to add comes from a small percentage of people that have spoilt the reputation of genuine car enthusiasts. Bearing in mind this was one of the outcomes of the council’s task and finish groups report into ASB at car meets two years ago, the PSPO was supposed to be a quick stopgap measure until the full city wide injunction could be put in place, but with the PSPO taking 2 years to put in place, I fear I won’t live to see the injunction.

None the less we will continue to pressure the administration to tackle these antisocial car racers, the PSPO won’t stop the issue but hopefully it will reduce the size and frequency of the problem.

Finally I am also pushing the council on the poor standard of matchday parking and arguing the case for increased provision of enforcement in those communities that are blighted by again irresponsible motorists that give sensible law-abiding football fans a bad name.