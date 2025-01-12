Political View: New Year, new challenges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Festivities over, tree sent for recycling, and decorations back in the loft. I do hope you had enjoyable Christmas; of the kind you wanted, writes Steve Allen, Conservative Group Deputy Leader.

A New Year brings new challenges, and the return of many that were put to the back of our minds during the break.

When I was very young there was pop song titled ‘’what a crazy world we are living in’’.

I am sure that sentiment is probably even more relevant today.

Conservative Group Deputy leader Steve Allen

On the international and the national stage, we see the World’s richest man taking time out to pick fights with British Politicians, both left and the right. As my mum would have said – he’s probably got too much time on his hands - although finessing space exploration and the design and production of effective and desirable vehicles with sustainable and affordable long term battery life, can’t leave him much over!

On the increasingly febrile right of centre British political scene witnessing a self-entitled, ego driven party leader choosing to bait another leader over the size of his ‘support’ is great spectator sport, but c’mon now, we know size isn’t everything!

At least let’s determine what constitutes a political party - like err… real members, activists and well-found policies – rather than a registered company - primarily a vehicle for a coterie of disrupters egos!

Tragically we saw the season of peace and goodwill interrupted with terrorism impacting on crowds celebrating the holiday season, both at a Christmas Market in Magdeburg Germany and in New Orleans on New Years Eve.

Worryingly vehicles have become a disturbingly common tool for urban terrorists with cars and vans being readily available and requiring minimal training or specialized knowledge to operate, and large vehicles, like trucks, possessing significant kinetic energy to be capable of inflicting mass casualties.

The psychological impact of vehicle attacks is visually and audibly terrifying, creating widespread panic and fear, and from the perpetrators perspective they offer a low-cost option compared to other forms of terrorism; with vehicle attacks relatively inexpensive to execute.

This is a threat the UK must address, and not just in the large urban areas: there are many locations and occasions throughout the country that have substantial attendances with clearly the potential of vulnerability.

Recent new legislation known as Martyn’s Law (in tribute to Martyn Hett who was killed alongside 21 other in the 2017 Manchester arena attack) is designed to strengthen the security of public events - the duty will be placed on those responsible for premises and events, requiring them to take appropriate action to strengthen public safety, with requirements reflecting the size of the venue and the activity taking place.

This very sensible legislation identifies measures venue owners and local authorities must address when they have responsibility for buildings where public events are organised. It is indeed something PCC must deal with, and importantly not use the requirements of the legislation to find reasons to curtail public assembly.

OK – so 2025 is with us and the festivities now a small dot in the rear-view mirror.

For the Council getting approval for the annual budget is paramount, and the outcome of the recently concluded public consultation will be interesting to consider.

Hopefully on this occasion there will have been active participation producing worthwhile proposals.

As Conservatives we will continue to participate constructively with the budget setting process and remain active members of the Financial Sustainability Working Group. It’s essential there is a balanced budget with cross party approval, however we will continue to call out officer suggestions like the ‘mothballing’ of the Lido and some of the dafter Library closures that are threatened.

The minority Labour administration must show its metal on these issues and if sensible proposals are put forward, we will be supportive.