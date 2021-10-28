Plans to reduce height of multi-storey apartment block in Peterborough development revealed

The new plans

It is proposed to cut the 12 storey building to 10 in a bid to refurbish its impact on the surrounding area with the number of apartments also reduced.

The move comes after a flurry of protests about the imposing height of the planned building that will now deliver 315 apartments instead of the 335 originally envisaged.

The development will feature one, two and three bedroom properties with commercial space on the ground floor for hospitality or leisure uses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howard Bright, principal development manager at the Peterborough Investment Partnership, which is carrying out the development with Peterborough City Council, said: “Consultation with the community and stakeholders is a key part of the planning process and we had over 400 people provide valuable feedback on our initial plans.

“We have taken on board those comments to develop this revised scheme, which addresses the key concern raised at the related to height.

“The apartment buildings have now been reduced in height to 10 storeys – down from 12 and 11 storeys – and this has reduced the potential impact of the development on the city skyline.