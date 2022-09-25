Proposals to charge residents nearly £30 if their bin is lost or stolen could be scrapped.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported the plans could go ahead in a bid to save the city council £160,000.

But now councillors have ‘called in’ the decision, meaning it will now be discussed at a council meeting.

Plans to charge people for lost or stolen bins could be scrapped

Labour councillor Dennis Jones, shadow cabinet member for waste and street scene on the city council, said following the decision, a meeting had been arranged involving a number of councillors and officers to discuss the plans.

Cllr Jones said the decision would ‘clearly disadvantage’ residents living in the inner city area of Peterborough.

He said: “My simple take is the council needs a apply the skills of the surgeon to a problem rather than using a ‘blunt instrument’ of a blanket charge that advantages those living in leafy wards with long, individual drives but clearly disadvantages those living cheek by jowl in our inner city wards. As a Labour and Cooperative councillor, I felt I had no choice to call this decision in along with the Lib Dems. I am also aware this has cross party support from the Green party.”

The city council had said there were a number of cases where replacement bins were being ordered on a number of occasions to the same property.

Cllr Jones added: “Whilst I am pleased that the decision has been referred to be discussed by all group leaders and deputies, we remain concerned that, whilst the technology exists to record and monitor ‘the usual suspects’ this administration may choose to press ahead with a blanket charge.

"We understand there are other local authorities already charging and perhaps more than Peterborough will.

“But we must surely do all in our powers to identify those responsible to ensure that fly tipping does not become even more rife and the disadvantaged are not increasingly victim to unscrupulous landlords and neighbours.”

James Collingridge, Assistant Director of Operations for Peterborough City Council confirmed the issue would be going to Financial Sustainability Working Group for further discussion.