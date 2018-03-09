Plans for nearly 100 flats above former Marks & Spencer store in Peterborough

Nearly 100 flats could be built above the former Marks & Spencer store in Bridge Street.

Plans for 98 one and two bedroom units have been submitted to Peterborough City Council by Progressive Property Assets Ltd of Cygnet Park, Hampton.

M&S moved out of Bridge Street in early 2016 with staff relocating to the chain’s Queensgate store.

Discount retailer B&M moved into the vacated M&S groundfloor premises 12 months ago. The plans submitted to the council show the development will have four floors with the main entrance from Wentworth Street.

If approved, the flats would be created through partial demolition and conversion of the upper floors to create new floors.

Council leader Cllr John Holdich said: “If this application is approved it will help to regenerate the area by bringing a partly vacant building back into use.

An artist's impressions of the new flats

“Increasing the number of residential dwellings in the city centre will also add to the vibrancy of the area throughout the day and especially in the evenings.

“Peterborough is the fourth fastest growing city in the country and as a council we are committed to building new homes to help meet this demand. Over the past couple of years we have been actively working with businesses who have empty office space with a view to turning this into accommodation and we will continue to do so.”

A report submitted as part of the planning application states: “The summary benefits of the scheme are considered to be:

• Regeneration of Bridge Street by bringing vacant space back into use

• Increasing residential dwellings in the city centre which will add to the vibrancy of the city centre throughout the day, and especially in the evenings

• Enhancement of the physical appearance of Wentworth Street.”

If the application is agreed there would be no car parking provision, but cycle parking would provided on each floor. The application adds that “the proposal will not generate any additional noise.”

Out of the 98 units being proposed, 20 would be designed as Lifetime Homes. These are properties with improved access for residents which can allow older people to stay in their own homes longer. Two would also be Wheelchair Homes.

A public consultation on the application runs until March 29. To have your say visit www.peterborough.gov.uk.