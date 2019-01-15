Plans for more than 100 new homes in Peterborough get the go ahead

Plans for more than 100 new homes in Peterborough have received the go ahead.

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) is to deliver more than 104 new homes on the former Perkins Engine site in Newark Road, Fengate, over the next two years.

The city’s largest housing association acquired the land in 2015 and has since received planning approval to build 48 flats and 56 houses for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Construction is set to begin this month with the first completed homes expected in autumn 2019.

Claire Higgins, chief executive at CKH, said: “The demand for affordable homes in our city is huge, so finding opportunities to regenerate brownfield sites like this is essential to providing the homes that people need.

“We’re incredibly pleased to be able to start work on this site and look forward to welcoming people to their new homes later in the year.”

The development has received grant funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority as well as Homes England to support the delivery of the affordable homes.

The scheme will also include public open space and a children’s play area.

CKH will be working with Galliford Try Partnerships East Midlands as the contractor for the site.

James Warrington, divisional director for partnerships East Midlands, said: “As one of the fastest growing regeneration companies in the UK we have the skills and capacity to support our clients and their own business plans, so we’re delighted to form this partnership.”

