Plans for gypsy caravan park outside Peterborough village
Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for a gypsy caravan park just outside a small village.
Applicant, Michael McDonagh, wants to change the use of a stretch of agricultural land known as The Orchard on Uffington Road, Barnack.
If approved by the council, the area would become a residential caravan site for four Irish gypsy/traveller households, with each household having two caravans, including no more than one static caravan/mobile home.
The proposals also include the laying of hard-standing and retention of a temporary house on the site as a communal dayroom.
Plans state: “There are no vacant pitches on existing lawful sites and there are no allocated sites in Peterborough.
“The families intending to occupy the proposed caravan site are Irish travellers currently dependant on roadside and/or unauthorised camping.
“They have a personal need for lawful accommodation which, in addition to the general unmet need, weigh in favour of this application.”
The planning application argues that the site is an “appropriate location in principle” for a gypsy caravan site.
It adds: “That being the case, it cannot be expected that gypsy sites are hidden from view or, that some harm will not be caused to the character or appearance of the countryside.”
Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.