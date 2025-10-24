Plans approved for specialised children's care home in Peterborough

A house in Peterborough can now be converted into a specialised children's home after planning permission was granted.

Peterborough City Council gave applicant Asad Ali the go ahead to change the use of a bungalow at 185A London Road into a residential care home on October 23.

The development will involve internal modifications specifically tailored to meet the needs of two occupants, aged between eight and 17, who will receive dedicated care from a team of support staff and family.

Planning documents stated that the internal spaces would be configured to provide a “high-quality living environment, characterised by ample natural light and spaciousness”, and a significant garden area would be retained outside.

The property is located adjacent to the locally listed building of St Michael’s House (185 London Road).

A heritage statement from the applicant claimed that the proposed children’s care home would not cause any harm to the setting or significance of St Michael’s House due to the lack of external changes to the property.

"Through careful design and comprehensive access planning, the scheme ensures seamless integration with its residential context, delivers a high quality living environment, and provides essential care facilities," planning documents stated.

The formal decision document published by the city council noted: "The proposal as submitted was not in accordance with local and national planning policy.

"The local planning authority have worked with the applicant in a positive and proactive manner based on seeking solutions to problems arising in relation to dealing with the planning application.

"Amendments were discussed and agreed with the applicant to bring the proposal into compliance with policy, and the application can therefore be approved."

The document added that no more than two children should live at the property and receive care at any one time, and no more than two care staff and one manager should be present within the site at any one time other than during shift changeover.