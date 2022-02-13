Peterborough’s Youth MP looks back on a ‘amazing’ year ahead of new elections

Elicia spoke at Holocaust Memorial Day.

Sixth-form star pupil at St. John Fisher, Elicia D’Ambrosio reflects back on her year as Youth MP for Peterborough. Amid pressures of the pandemic, Elicia gave the role her all and highlighted the issues and challenges young people face in the city such as mental health.

Elicia D’Ambrosio helped to save the Youth MP role, as Peterborough City Council originally planned to disband their contract with the British Youth Council so the role was saved after Elicia campaigned with Peterborough MP, Paul Bristow.

Elicia D’Ambrosio said: “Getting the opportunity to shadow my local MP in Parliament was an amazing experiment. Watching Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons is definitely something I won’t forget.

Elicia discussed in parliament issues young people faced with mental health with Paul Bristow.

“Leading and being apart of an education campaign within Youth Council, from inviting councillor Michelle Moyo to speak about her experiences as one of the youngest councillors, to currently planning a mental health walk: ‘Walk it out’, around Ferry Meadows.”

It was ‘everything she expected and more’, as Elicia took on every opportunity in her stride. She delivered a speech on Holocaust Memorial Day, took part in meetings with the Department for Education on mental health and webinars for COP26.

Elicia took over from previous Youth MP, Ubaid Azhar in the middle of his term in September.

Elicia: “I applied to increase my confidence and learn more about politics and global affairs. As someone that used to, and still sometimes does, feel physically feel sick before public specking- I really wanted to conquer this.”

For those interested in being a Youth MP, Elicia advises candidates to ‘embrace every opportunity’.

She said: “This role puts young people at the heart of decision making so take young peoples ideas and concerns and your ideas and solutions forward. Don’t doubt yourself, you got the position for a reason.”

Looking ahead to the future, Elicia has considerd a role in politics and plans to go university. She said: “University is hopefully the plan and study Politics and International Relations. I haven’t quite decided where yet- maybe Warwick or Bristol but I’m not sure. “I will still be involved with Youth Parliament as I am now a member of the Steering group which guides the development arrangement of Youth Parliament. I would love to work for NGOs in mental health or in education.”

Elicia has made her school ‘proud’ with her fantastic efforts as a Youth MP while also being Head Girl at St. John Fisher.