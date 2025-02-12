Peterborough’s Lincoln Road regeneration project to be completed by Christmas

Construction is expected to begin in spring

Peterborough City Council’s multi-million pound Lincoln Road project will be completed by Christmas this year, the authority has confirmed.

The project, which is part of the council’s £22.9 million Towns Fund Programme, aims to create an attractive destination for residents, visitors and shoppers as well as encourage more people in the area to walk and cycle.

It will include new widened pavements on either side of the road, a new pedestrian crossing at the Lincoln Road/Alma Road junction and new electric vehicle charging points, as well as bins, cycle parking and benches.

Computer generated image of proposed Lincoln Road regeneration scheme. Image: Peterborough City Council

At a meeting on February 11, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet members agreed to award a £3.5 million works order for the project to the authority’s highways partner, Milestone Infrastructure Services Limited.

The project initially had an estimated overspend in the region of £440,000 to £642,000.

However, executive director of place and economy Adrian Chapman told the cabinet that the Towns Fund Board had since agreed to allocate further grant funding to cover the projected shortfall.

He said: “The Towns Fund Board have met and approved a further grant allocation from the Towns Fund pot, which all but closes the funding shortfall and essentially guarantees delivery of the full project.

“As Councillor [Angus] Ellis has mentioned, delivery starts in the spring. It will be concluded before Christmas so it’s a very much in-year and very live piece of work.

“To cover off where the funding has come from, the vast majority, nearly £3 million, has been made available through the Towns Fund. We’ve added a small amount from our UK Shared Prosperity Fund and a small amount from section 106 and community infrastructure levy funding.”

The council says the full target cost of the project is due later this month, which will provide a final amount that could be less than the £3.5 million upper limit of construction costs approved by cabinet.

Non-construction related spend for the project is predicted to be in the region of £650,000.

At Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, deputy leader Cllr Mohammed Jamil, who represents Central ward, recalled originally asking for much more money to be put towards the Lincoln Road project.

He said: “We asked for £15 million. We were then offered £7.5 million. And now we’re settling with the £4 million.

“But I’m kind of hoping that this is also a catalyst to bring further money in as well.

“It’s not what we asked for, but it’s a start and I’m hoping that we can get the rest of Millfield done with further funding in the future.”

Mr Chapman said: “These things need to be seen as catalysts for change.

“This will deliver quite a significant improvement to a small stretch of Lincoln Road but I think it will then shine a light on the potential for the rest of Lincoln Road.

“Most of us know that Lincoln Road has vast potential. It’s already a place where you can go and enjoy some leisure time, amazing flavours, socialise and so on.

“I think this will be the precursor for something much more exciting.”

He added: “Ultimately, this is an opportunity to showcase Lincoln Road for what it is. So a few months of disruption that then creates a fantastic destination is well worth it.”

The council’s licenses to carry out works on private property will expire in December 2025, but the authority has assured that the work will be completed by then.