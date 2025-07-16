Peterborough’s extra £1m highway funding 'will help with road safety'

An extra £1 million in highway funding will help to improve road safety measures in Peterborough, a councillor has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April, the authority’s cabinet approved £7,575,787 in highway funding as part of its Transport Capital Programme of Works, which was later reduced to £7,152,094.

However, a further £1,418,000 of Integrated Transport Block (ITB) funding has now been allocated to Peterborough City Council by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, bringing the total highway funding for 2025/26 to £8,570,094.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The additional £994,307 from the original total will be put towards integrated transport improvements, highways improvements and street lighting improvements, while pothole prevention and bridge improvements funding will remain the same as previously approved.

Extra funding will improve road safety in Peterborough

Cllr Angus Ellis, cabinet member for transport, confirmed at a cabinet meeting on July 15 that the extra money can also go towards road safety.

He said: “I’m really pleased that we are getting some extra money. There are a lot of issues around Peterborough around highways.

“One of the biggest issues, which is prevalent especially at the moment, is road safety around a number of our junctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know of three wards [Park, North and Dogsthorpe] where there is an ask for an improved junction, crossings or traffic lights etc.

“Some of this extra money will help towards that. I’ll be in contact with those wards if I haven’t already.

“Anything we can do from that budget and looking at other budgets, the combined authority as well have some money, we really do need to improve a few of our road safety aspects.”

This comes after a resident raised concerns over dangerous driving in the area of Eastfield Road and Eye Road in Peterborough following a serious crash at the junction of the two roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors and the city council’s highways team visited the crash site with the resident on July 1 and confirmed they would be looking into introducing safety measures.

Cabinet members authorised the award of the extra £994,307 worth of works to its highway partner M Group Limited (formerly Milestone Infrastructure Services Limited).

They also approved the redistribution of funding for the 2025/26 Transport Capital Programme of Works.

The council’s total highway funding will be split as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Integrated transport improvements (£1,418,000, previously £1,235,000)

– Highways improvements (£3,066,565, previously £2,455,258)

– Pothole prevention improvements (£1,885,529)

– Street lighting improvements (£1,000,000, previously £800,000)

– Bridge improvements (£1,200,000)