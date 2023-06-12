Peterborough welcomes new Mayor with procession through city to Cathedral

Installation service held to welcome cllr Nick Sandford into the post

Peterborough’s new Mayor was officially welcomed to the post with a civic procession through the city centre to the Cathedral.

Cllr Nick Sandford was elected as First Citizen at a council meeting on May 23, but the Mayor’s Installation Ceremony was held in the grand surroundings of the historic building on Sunday.

Cllr Sandford, who had been Deputy Mayor last year, said: “I’ve really enjoyed the first few weeks of being Mayor. I’m looking forward to championing the city of Peterborough and engaging with all our diverse communities over the next 12 months.”

His focus will be on promoting health and well-being and his chosen charities are Deaf Blind UK, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough Environmental City Trust (PECT) the East Anglian Air Ambulance and MAGPAS.

Cllr Sandford will also be holding monthly open days at Peterborough Town Hall, giving members of the public a chance to meet him, have tours of the Mayor’s Parlour and council chamber as well as enjoying refreshments.

The open days will take place on the first Friday of each month for the rest of the municipal year, with the next event being held on Friday 7 July from 2pm.

Cllr Judy Fox will be Deputy Mayor for 2023-24 with Cllr John Fox as her Consort. Former councillor, Alderman Bella Saltmarsh will be Mayoress.

