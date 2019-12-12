Peterborough voters head to the polls as voting opens in the General Election

Peterborough residents have started to head out to vote in today’s General Election.

Polling stations across the city opened at 7am, and will remain open until 10pm tonight.

There was a police presence at some polling stations, including at The Beeches School today - however, Cambridgeshire police said they had received no reports of any issues surrounding the election.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Police officers will be attending a number of polling stations today as part of a routine response to a general election. This is to offer reassurance, engage with the public and allow the democratic process to run its course.”

Some voters took their pets along as they went to cast their vote - adding to the social media trend of #dogsatpollingstations

And as it is the first December election since 1923, there was a festive feel at some polling stations.