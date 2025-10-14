Peterborough Town Hall £900k RAAC works to begin this month

Peterborough City Council is due to start work on the Town Hall this month.

The ‘urgent’ mitigation work, which will reportedly cost around £900,000, was authorised by cabinet members in July after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found at Peterborough Town Hall.

It will take place on the upper floor of the Bridge Street building due to the current floor construction (the roof of the original 1930s building) not being strong enough to withstand falling RAAC panels.

“We will be on site to start stripping out at the end of October,” a council spokesperson confirmed.

Several pre-construction surveys have been carried out, including asbestos surveys and removal/remediation, removal of wall linings and gantry design.

Although the council claimed that RAAC collapse was unlikely, it admitted that implications could be severe if it were to happen, including a serious risk of fatality or serious injury.

After authorising the work in July, cabinet member for finance Cllr Mohammed Jamil, said: “Our utmost priority is ensuring the safety of everyone who either works in or visits the Town Hall.

“We are confident that the measures we are putting in place reflect best practice and are based on sound professional advice.”

It is understood that a scaffold system will be in place next to the building’s rear entrance on St Peter’s Road throughout.

The mitigation work was given the go ahead despite a council scrutiny committee recommending that cabinet members delayed their decision until a long-term plan was established for the building.

It was deemed that the work was too urgent and that the council may suffer financially if nothing was done.

Since January, all city council meetings have been held at the authority’s offices in Sand Martin House instead of the Town Hall due to the condition and fire safety of the historic building.

Despite the issues on the upper floor, other parts of the building have remained in use such as the chamber which has been used as a coroner’s court.