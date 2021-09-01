Peterborough to resettle 100 Afghan refugees

The refugees, who are mainly family units, will be resettled as part of the national Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), and the broader Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) for other vulnerable Afghanis.

An offer to resettle a family can be made only at the point that suitable housing has been identified, so as with its Syrian Refugee Resettlement programme, the council will be working with private sector landlords who are keen to support this work, as well as Cross Keys Homes and Accent Nene Housing.

The first families are expected to arrive in around four weeks’ time. The council currently has three properties available, with a number of others currently being assessed. However, more properties for rent are needed so the council is calling for private landlords with homes suitable for families to get in touch.

Ministry of Defence photo of British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan getting on a RAF plane before being relocated to the UK. British troops are racing against the clock to get remaining UK nationals and their local allies out of Afghanistan following the dramatic fall of the country's Western-backed government to the Taliban.Picture: PA Media

The council will receive dedicated funding to support this work.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We have a long history of welcoming new arrivals into our city, and we are fortunate to be able to work with some fantastic partners who want to help with this vital work.

“To coordinate this effort, we have formed a partnership taskforce comprising representation from council services, other public sector partners such as the police and the Department for Work and Pensions, and a range of voluntary and faith sector organisations. Between us, we will make sure that every house offered for resettlement is made to feel like a home for our new families: through the support of our partners, houses will be furnished, white goods will be provided, toys and books will be available, and essential supplies will be there on the day of arrival.

“We have also commissioned a befriending and support service, to help families orientate themselves into the city and their new lives, ensure that they register quickly with a GP, secure school places for their children, register for English-language courses where necessary, and begin their pathway into employment.

“We know that many people in our city are keen to offer help and support. We are especially keen to hear from landlords with suitable and available housing, as well as from anyone able to donate good quality large items of furniture, including beds and wardrobes.”

For more information, to offer accommodation or other support, you can get in touch in the following ways:

Website: go to https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/support-for-afghan-refugees (page in progress)

Telephone: 01733 747474

Public donations for good quality furniture, particularly beds, wardrobes, chest of drawers can be made via Carezone - https://kingsgate.church/carezone/how-can-i-help/