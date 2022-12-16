Developers of a scheme which is set to bring 1,500 houses and a string of leisure facilities to the East of England Showground in Peterborough have moved to calm fears that traffic could cause issues in teh area.

AEPG Developments have said the £50 million plans for the showground are ‘game changing’ for Peterborough, as they move ahead with their proposals.

What the new Showground development could look like

Christine Reed, secretary of the Orton Southgate Residents’ Association, said: “They expect the development to generate 3,000 extra vehicles but they are not planning to put in any extra roads.

"The only exits and entrances will be at Orton Southgate – and that will require a token to be used for access to the leisure village – and at Orton Northgate. Yet we already experience bottlenecks at both ends of the area every day with traffic caused by people going to work and school.”

Plans to improve travel for pedestrians and cyclists

However, in a letter to The Peterborough Telegraph, Ashley Butterfield CEO of AEPG Developments said the scheme would not bring traffic chaos. He said: “Since 2019, the effects of COVID on working patterns have led to a reduction in

traffic.

“Traffic in 2022 was observed to be lower and modelling for the future development shows that the site access can accommodate all of the proposed development in the peak periods.

"As part of the plan, improvements will be considered at the site access roundabout with Oundle Road to accommodate vehicular movement and improvements for pedestrians and cyclists. These will complement existing provision in/around the junction and allow safe access for all.”

Mr Butterfield said that as the showground would be losing large scale events – such as Truckfest and Firework Fantasia – weekend traffic would also be substantially reduced.

Developers speaking to authorities about dentists and doctors

Along with homes, the site would include a school and leisure facilities, including a golf driving range, a health and fitness centre, hotel, adventure golf, sports pitches, family entertainment centre plus office space and dining and coffee shops – but among the 300 responses to AEPG’ consultation, residents also raised concerns over doctors and dentists.

Mr Butterfield said: “Some of you have also asked about extra provision for doctors and dentists. We recognise that a community of 1,500 homes will bring certain requirements, and we will consult with the relevant authorities.”

Residents can still have their say on the plans, which are expected to bring 500 jobs to the city.

‘One of the most exciting things to happen to the city’

Mr Butterfield said: “This is a game-changing development for Peterborough, and we believe it could be one of the most exciting things to happen to the city as well as the new ARU Peterborough Embankment development.

"We want this scheme to be something for everyone, and that includes those who live there already.”

To have your say, visit www.aepguk.com