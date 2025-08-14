Peterborough school crossing patrol rethink is too late, say parents

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet members will make a decision next month on whether to reinstate crossing patrols at four Peterborough primary schools.

The authority made cuts to crossing patrols at primary schools in Eye, Old Fletton, Newark Hill and Werrington in a bid to save money, leaving lollipop men and women redundant.

However, a petition asking the council to re-examine the decision, created by Werrington resident Nyree Ambarchian, received 553 valid signatures and led to all city councillors agreeing that the matter should be reconsidered by cabinet as soon as possible.

Notably, the next cabinet meeting in August was cancelled and the council explained that cabinet meetings were only held in August if ‘urgently needed’.

Concerned parents at the only zebra crossing near Werrington Primary School Photo: Joe Griffin/LDRS

The next scheduled cabinet meeting is now on September 23, weeks after most children go back to school.

Werrington parent Kerri Deboo, who presented the petition to full council on behalf of Ms Ambarchian, said: “It says a lot that the cabinet won’t be looking at this issue until long after schools return.

“A new cohort of four and five-year-olds will be just starting reception, making their way to primary schools across the city – journeys that have been made much more dangerous thanks to the council’s decision to scrap crossing patrols.

“And instead of prioritising re-looking at this bad decision, as well as other key safety measures, it’s been deemed not important enough to get right for when schools return.

“As residents, all we can do is warn councillors of the risks of further delaying this. I just hope they’re listening.”

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, deputy leader of the city council, said September’s cabinet meeting was the “earliest opportunity” that the issue could be discussed.

He added: “The original decision was agreed as part of the council’s budget for 2024/25 and was one of several difficult choices councillors have made to balance the budget.

“The decision was not taken lightly and only made after officers carried out full audits at the affected sites to ensure the infrastructure met required safety needs.

“Of the affected schools, Fletton, Newark Avenue and Werrington currently have crossings in place, whilst Eye Primary School will have measures in place until a permanent crossing is installed.

“These measures ensure that parents can safely walk their children, including the new cohort of pupils, to these schools.”

At the July full council meeting, cabinet member for transport Cllr Angus Ellis said the total money saved by making the cuts of £39,000 “might not sound a lot” but insisted that a number of smaller savings helped towards reducing a large budget deficit.

Werrington ward councillor John Fox said that a child’s life was “worth far more than a budget cut”.