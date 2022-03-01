Peterborough residents urged to pay council tax by direct debit to get rebate quicker

The one-off payment to counter rising bills will be paid before September to those living in properties in bands A-D. However, while the money will be paid straight into the bank accounts of those who have a direct debit set up with their local council, anyone paying by any other means will need to make a claim.

Therefore, to make sure you receive the payment as soon as possible, if you are eligible, you should sign up to pay council tax by direct debit by visiting: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/council-tax/ways-to-pay-council-tax.

Another benefit of direct debit is it means you won’t forget to pay and can have the money come out of your account on one of four possible dates, while customers who pay by cash can only pay on the first of each month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are urged to pay council tax by direct debit if they can

Cllr Andy Coles, cabinet member for finance at Peterborough City Council, said: “We know rising energy bills are a concern for many, which is why the Government is making sure the vast majority of households can receive a £150 rebate.