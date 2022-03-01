Peterborough residents urged to pay council tax by direct debit to get rebate quicker
Peterborough residents are being urged to pay council tax by direct debit as they will receive a £150 rebate quicker.
The one-off payment to counter rising bills will be paid before September to those living in properties in bands A-D. However, while the money will be paid straight into the bank accounts of those who have a direct debit set up with their local council, anyone paying by any other means will need to make a claim.
Therefore, to make sure you receive the payment as soon as possible, if you are eligible, you should sign up to pay council tax by direct debit by visiting: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/council-tax/ways-to-pay-council-tax.
Another benefit of direct debit is it means you won’t forget to pay and can have the money come out of your account on one of four possible dates, while customers who pay by cash can only pay on the first of each month.
Cllr Andy Coles, cabinet member for finance at Peterborough City Council, said: “We know rising energy bills are a concern for many, which is why the Government is making sure the vast majority of households can receive a £150 rebate.
“We want to make sure nobody misses out on the rebate, or has to wait a while to receive it, so I would urge you to pay your council tax by direct debit so we can get the money to you as quickly as possible.”