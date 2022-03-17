Peterborough residents have one month to go to ensure they are registered to vote ahead of local elections

On Thursday, May 5 people in Peterborough will have their say on who represents them on the city council.

In order to be able to vote, residents must be on the electoral register. With the deadline to register to vote fast approaching, Peterborough City Council is urging people who are not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered in time.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Thursday, April 14. It takes just five minutes to apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local elections will take place in May

This year, residents in Peterborough will be voting to choose 18 councillors to represent the following wards: Bretton, Central, Dogsthorpe, East, Eye, Thorney & Newborough, Fletton & Stanground, Fletton & Woodston, Gunthorpe, Hampton Vale, Hargate & Hempsted, North, Orton Longueville, Orton Waterville, Park, Paston & Walton, Ravensthorpe, Stanground South and Werrington.

Parish elections will also be taking place in: Ailsworth, Borough Fen, Castor, Glinton, Marholm, Newborough, Peakirk, Sutton, Thorney, Thornhaugh, Wansford and Wittering.

People wanting to register to vote can also call the elections helpline on 01733 452249 or email [email protected] to arrange for an application form to be sent.

To vote in a local government election a person must be registered to vote and also be one of the following:

• A British citizen

• A qualifying Commonwealth citizen

• An Irish citizen

• A European Union citizen.

The count for the local elections will be held at the Peterborough Arena on Thursday, May 5 with the results declared in the early hours of Friday morning.

Rachel Edwards, Peterborough City Council’s head of constitutional services, said: “Time is running out to make sure you can take part in these elections. They are an important opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Peterborough. If you’re not registered by 14 April, you won’t be able to vote.”

People can choose to vote in a number of ways – in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on 19 April, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on 26 April.

Further information can be found at: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/elections/election-details.