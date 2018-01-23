Peterborough ranked top in the east for highways and transport

Peterborough City Council has been ranked as the top highway and transport authority in the eastern region.

The authority scored highly in the 2017 National Highways and Transport (NHT) survey which asked residents across the country for their views on highway and transport services.

The NHT conducts the survey each year to determine public satisfaction on services delivered by local authorities.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Cabinet Member for Growth, Planning, Housing and Economic Development, said: “Whilst we are pleased to see the council rank highly, the survey is not about producing a league table, rather it will help us understand the views of residents and work together to deliver efficient services.

“With the introduction of the Incentive Fund, the way future highway maintenance funding will be awarded has changed. This now closely links to a number of measures and processes that local highway authorities have in place, such as monitoring public satisfaction and having an asset management strategy and policy.

“To enable us to continue to monitor public satisfaction we will now take part in the NHT survey on an annual basis. This will allow us to monitor our performance, compare against results from previous years and also other local authorities.”

The following results were received for the Peterborough area:

• In total there were 963 responses, which is a 22.4% response rate.

• At national level PCC were given a 57% satisfaction score, the average is 54%.

• Overall PCC ranked no. 23 out of 112 highway authorities. Last year PCC were ranked

at no. 17 out of 106 highway authorities.

• In the Eastern region PCC were ranked at no. 1 out of 11 highway authorities for their satisfaction score. Last year PCC were ranked at no. 2.

• 21 out of 26 of the Key Benchmark Indicators (KBIs) scored either the same or above the national average. Last year it was 20 out of 26.