Peterborough is ranked 84th out of 533 constituencies. Estimates have been calculated by the House of Commons Library using data published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) in the English Indices of Deprivation 2019. According to the research, Peterborough is rated 103rd for income deprivation, 134th for employment deprivation, 27th for education, skills and training deprivation, 132nd for health deprivation and disability, 55th for crime, 89th for barriers to housing and services, 297th for living environment deprivation, 108th for income deprivation affecting children and 125th for income deprivation affecting older people. The North West Cambridgeshire constituency, which covers large parts of Peterborough is ranked 312th. Wokingham is the least deprived, while Walton in Liverpool is the most deprived. Below are the rankings for all of the constituencies in the Peterborough Telegraph’s catchment area.
Peterborough ranked one of the most deprived constituencies in England
Peterborough has been ranked as one of the most deprived constituencies in England, according to research from the House of Commons Library.
Midlands
Johnston Press Resell
atex.scriptmanager
jpress
View more