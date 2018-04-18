Peterborough MPs disagree over Syrian bombings

Have your say

Peterborough’s two MPs disagree over the decision to bomb sites in Syria.

The UK joined the US and France in carrying out air strikes to target chemical weapons facilities in the war-torn country last Saturday morning.

The bombings were in response to a suspected chemical attack on the town of Douma which killed dozens.

Following the strikes Labour MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya tweeted: “Proud to serve under leadership which understands bombs won’t save lives or bring about peace (1/3).

“Government should do whatever possible to push Russia and the United States to agree to an independent UN-led investigation (2/3).

“Those responsible for last weekend’s horrific chemical weapons attack should be held to account (3/3).”

The Peterborough Telegraph asked Ms Onasanya if she wished to add anything to her tweets but has so far not received a response.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has criticised Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to carry out the bombings without seeking the approval of Parliament first.

Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara said: “There is simply no place for chemical weapons in our world today.

“Up to 75 people were killed in this appalling attack, including a number of young children, with a further 500 casualties.

“Medical and scientific experts analysed the available information and their conclusion that this was a chemical attack was corroborated by NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and aid workers on the ground in Syria.

“The cabinet explored all diplomatic options available but it became clear that rapid military intervention was required to alleviate the human suffering in Syria and to try to prevent the use of chemical weapons in the future.

“The Prime Minister has been clear that this was a targeted strike to ensure the safety of the Syrian people by reducing the chemical weapons capability of the Syrian regime.”