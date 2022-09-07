Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara axed from the Cabinet as Liz Truzz becomes Prime Minister
Shailesh Vara was appointed to Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in July after the resignation wave that forced out Boris Johnson.
North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has been axed from the cabinet as part of Liz Truss’s reshuffle after becoming Prime Minister.
Mr Vara was only appointed to the role of Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in July after a wave of government resignations that led to the resignation of previous Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
He previously held the same role between January and November 2018.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Vara said: “It was a great privilege and honour to serve as Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and work with some excellent people.
“My best wishes to the new PM and I look forward to supporting the government from the backbenches.”
A future role for the city’s other MP Paul Bristow remains unclear. Mr Bristow was previously the Parliamentary Private Secretary to Nadine Dorries- the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Ms Dorries recently resigned the position and has since been replaced by MP for Chippenham Michelle Donelan.