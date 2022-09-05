Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has said he is ‘thrilled’ Liz Truss has won the leadership contest to become the new Prime Minister.

Ms Truss was announced as the new leader of the Conservative party – and therefore Prime Minister – today after beating Rishi Sunak in the contest.

Mr Bristow had backed Ms Truss for most of the leadership campaign that was launched when Boris Johnson announced he was stepping down.

Liz Truss with MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow at the hustings event in the city

Today Mr Bristow said: “I am thrilled that Liz Truss has been elected the Leader of the Conservative Party. She has made clear her priorities. She will cut taxes, grow the economy, deal with rising energy bills, and improve our NHS. I know from my inbox, and from pounding the streets of Peterborough, that this is what local people want her to do.

“She is an East of England MP. She knows our City well. And she knows about our potential. Her Government will continue to invest in Peterborough and support hard working families.

“That is why I backed her. And that is why she will be a fantastic prime minister for Peterborough and the whole United Kingdom.”