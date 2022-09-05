News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow 'thrilled' Liz Truss is to be new Prime Minister

“Her Government will continue to invest in Peterborough and support hard working families.”

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:15 pm

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has said he is ‘thrilled’ Liz Truss has won the leadership contest to become the new Prime Minister.

Ms Truss was announced as the new leader of the Conservative party – and therefore Prime Minister – today after beating Rishi Sunak in the contest.

Mr Bristow had backed Ms Truss for most of the leadership campaign that was launched when Boris Johnson announced he was stepping down.

Liz Truss with MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow at the hustings event in the city

Ms Truss visited Peterborough on two occasions during the campaign – firstly when she launched the final leg of her campaign and secondly when she held a hustings for party members near the end of the campaign.

Today Mr Bristow said: “I am thrilled that Liz Truss has been elected the Leader of the Conservative Party. She has made clear her priorities. She will cut taxes, grow the economy, deal with rising energy bills, and improve our NHS. I know from my inbox, and from pounding the streets of Peterborough, that this is what local people want her to do.

“She is an East of England MP. She knows our City well. And she knows about our potential. Her Government will continue to invest in Peterborough and support hard working families.

“That is why I backed her. And that is why she will be a fantastic prime minister for Peterborough and the whole United Kingdom.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara backed Mr Sunak in the leadership contest. The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Mr Vara for comment.

